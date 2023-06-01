Antoine Strong, 21, was approached by multiple men on bikes before he was shot and killed.

21-year-old shot, killed in Claremont after being approached by multiple men: Police

CLAREMONT, the Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Claremont section of the Bronx.

Officials say as many as three men on bicycles approached the victim at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

One of them opened fire on College Avenue, authorities said. Antoine Strong, 21, was shot and killed.

There is no word on a motive and there have been no arrests made, officials said.

