Police seek suspect who fatally shot 30-year-old in Bronx apartment

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the head in the Bronx.

MELROSE, the Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the head in the Bronx.

Officials say 30-year-old David Disla was killed in an apartment building on East 160th Street in the Melrose section Saturday night.

The victim to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

ALSO READ | FBI searches Brooklyn home of top fundraiser linked to Mayor Eric Adams

FBI searches home of top fundraiser linked to Mayor Eric Adams Sonia Rincon has more on Mayor Adam's reaction to an FBI raid of one of his top fundraisers.

Investigators say at least five people may have seen what happened, but they all left the scene quickly.

No arrests have been made.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.