Kids miraculously not hit in brazen broad daylight shooting on NYC sidewalk

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday in front of 1551 Sheridan Ave.
The children, a 10-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother, somehow avoided being shot as the gunman opened fire on his intended target, the 24-year-old man.
The victim was struck in the leg and back and taken to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.
After the shooting, the suspect got on a scooter with a second person and both got away northbound on Sheridan Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
