Suspect arrested in shooting that sent kids diving for cover on NYC sidewalk

MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A suspect was arrested in the shooting that injured one man and sent two children scrambling for cover in the Bronx.Michael Lopez, 27, is facing attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons charges, and further charges are expected.Detectives had a tentative identification and were working on locating him this week.The arrest is expected to be announced during a news conference later Friday.The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday in front of 1551 Sheridan Ave.The children, a 10-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother, somehow avoided being shot as the gunman fired multiple shots on his intended target, a 24-year-old man.The suspect fired about a dozen shots in total.The victim was shot three times -- once in each leg and in the lower back -- and taken to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.The children were not physically injured.After the shooting, the suspect got on a scooter with a second person and they both got away northbound on Sheridan Avenue.NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said the shooting "seems like it's a gang incident, which has been plaguing NYC this year.""I'm disgusted, I'm going to be honest with you, it's very alarming," Harrison said.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------