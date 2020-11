Bronx shooting: Video shows suspect after victim critically wounded in Longwood

EMBED >More News Videos A little boy from Jamaica who was mauled by a pack of dogs received a special operation over the weekend.

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD continues to search for a lone suspect in a shooting in the Bronx.Surveillance video has been released from the incident, which happened Tuesday evening on East 163rd Street in Longwood.Police say gunfire erupted after a verbal dispute.A 31-year-old male victim was shot in the leg and is now hospitalized in critical condition.The suspect shown in the surveillance video is described as a dark-skinned male approximately 29 years old, 5'10" tall, 160lbs.He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, red sweatpants, black jacket, dark colored sneakers and a dark blue baseball cap.Police are asking for the public's help locating him.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------