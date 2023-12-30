Police investigating shooting of 68-year-old man and nearby stabbing in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a shooting and a stabbing that happened within a short distance of each other in the Bronx Friday night.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. outside a smoke shop on East 149th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Surveillance video shows two men who had just exited the shop. One or both of them may have been the intended targets of the gunfire. As they walk like they're going to cross the street, they duck and run when bullets fly in their direction.

The store is hit, and a third man can be seen clutching his side. The 68-year-old victim was struck in the arm and ran next door to the Dunkin Donuts for cover and help.

A worker there told Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon that they also got down and ducked and called the police when they saw the victim bleeding.

"I was scared, you know, a lot of people scared and left," one witness said. "My customers left."

The witness said they heard three shots.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Police are looking for the suspect who fled the scene. No arrests have been made so far.

Less than an hour after the shooting, a separate, unrelated stabbing took place near a Checkers at 149th Street and Third Avenue.

Police sources told Eyewitness News that a 13-year-old girl was stabbed. She was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

They say a second victim, a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in the stomach, was later found at a local hospital from the same incident. He is also in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in that incident.

