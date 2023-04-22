Police search for gunman in Bronx shooting that wounded a 15-year-old

CLAREMONT PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting in the Bronx that left a teenager injured.
Police received a 911 call for shots about shots fired at 11 p.m. on Friday at Claremont Park and Morris Avenue.
Upon arrival, they say they found a 15-year-old victim on the ground and spotted two suspects attempting to flee.
One of the suspects is said to have pointed a gun at the officers, and that is when one officer opened fire - no one was struck.
That individual suspect was taken into custody, with the firearm recovered.
Police continue to search for the second suspect who managed to flee the scene.
The 15-year-old victim was shot in the chest and taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to recover.