Police search for gunman in Bronx shooting that wounded a 15-year-old

CLAREMONT PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting in the Bronx that left a teenager injured.

Police received a 911 call for shots about shots fired at 11 p.m. on Friday at Claremont Park and Morris Avenue.

Upon arrival, they say they found a 15-year-old victim on the ground and spotted two suspects attempting to flee.

One of the suspects is said to have pointed a gun at the officers, and that is when one officer opened fire - no one was struck.

That individual suspect was taken into custody, with the firearm recovered.

Police continue to search for the second suspect who managed to flee the scene.

The 15-year-old victim was shot in the chest and taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to recover.