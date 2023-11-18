2 in critical condition after shooting in the Bronx's Little Italy: police

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Two people are in critical condition after being shot in the Bronx Saturday morning, police say.

Around 9:20 a.m., a 19-year-old was shot in the armpit and a 22-year-old was shot in the torso, according to police.

Nearly half a dozen shots were fired through the windows of an SUV in the borough's popular Little Italy police say, an area packed with shoppers near Arthur Avenue.

The black Ford Explorer the victims were in sat, visible to the public, hours after the shooting, as investigators continued to examine the scene. One bullet hole was clearly visible in the driver's-side window and four others on the passenger's side of the vehicle.

"Those are a lot of bullet holes. I-I feel bad," said Hilary Garcia, a neighbor. "It's too close for my comfort."

However, the shots were fired about half a block away from the Explorer. It seems as though the victims kept driving after the shots were fired to seek help.

The shooting occurred in the Belmont section of the Bronx at 2348 Arthur Avenue, police say.

Three suspects were allegedly seen fleeing in a gray, older-model Toyota.

Both unidentified victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police say.

"It's normalized and that gives permission for more of this to happen," said Daniel Myers, a holiday shopper. "It's a sad commentary."

The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately made clear. No other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

