5 people shot, including 3 teens, outside party in Bronx

UNIONPORT, Bronx (WABC) -- Five people were shot standing outside a possible graduation party in the Unionport section of the Bronx.The victims were struck outside Blackrock and Zerega avenues at around 12:50 a.m. Friday.After three men were denied entry, the suspects appear to have returned and opened fired, shooting through the sunroof of a dark-colored sedan.Shot were:-- 16 year old shot in the chest-- 17 year old shot in right calf-- 20 year old shot in the right leg-- 19 year old shot in the hip-- 21 year old shot three times in the legAll five were taken to Jacobi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.No arrests have been made.----------