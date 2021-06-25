5 people shot, including 3 teens, outside party in Bronx

The victims were struck outside Blackrock and Zerega avenues at around 12:50 a.m. Friday.
After three men were denied entry, the suspects appear to have returned and opened fired, shooting through the sunroof of a dark-colored sedan.
Shot were:
-- 16 year old shot in the chest
-- 17 year old shot in right calf
-- 20 year old shot in the right leg
-- 19 year old shot in the hip
-- 21 year old shot three times in the leg
All five were taken to Jacobi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
