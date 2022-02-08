Innocent bystander shot in head, killed in the Bronx; 2nd victim shot in back

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11543943" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Upon leaving the store, Suffolk County police say the woman saw a woman filming her.

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- An innocent bystander was shot and killed in the Bronx Monday afternoon.According to police, shots were fired from a white sedan around 4:15 p.m. on East 137th Street in Mott Haven.They say a 39-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.A 32-year-old man was shot in the back and also taken to Lincoln Hospital. He is in stable condition.Sources tell Eyewitness News that the woman appeared to be an innocent bystander and that the 32-year-old man was likely the intended target.No further details have been released so far.----------