Woman shot in leg while walking on Bronx sidewalk, police say

By Eyewitness News
WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in the Bronx that left a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg on Wednesday.

Officials say a 52-year-old woman was shot in the leg around around 3:15 p.m. on East 224th Street in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

The NYPD has released surveillance video of individuals seen in the area who they want to identify.



They say the woman was walking on the sidewalk when she suddenly heard shots fired and felt a pain in her leg.

The victim was transported to Jacobi Hospital and is expected to survive.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

