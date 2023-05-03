Search on for suspect after 2 women shot in Bronx

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after two women were shot in the legs in the Bronx on Wednesday.
The shooting was reported on the Grand Concourse at 1:50 p.m.
Both women were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, a man in his 40s with gray hair, ran away south on Grand Concourse.
