Triple shooting in Soundview, the Bronx; no arrests made

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (WABC) -- Three people were shot at the Sotomayor Houses in the Bronx.
Officials say the shooting happened in the Soundview section on Saturday night.
A 32-year-old was shot in the torso and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, authorities said.
Police say a 35-year-old and a 36-year-old were both shot in the leg and taken to Jacobi Hospital.
No arrests have been made. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
----------
