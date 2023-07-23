One person was shot in the torso and two others were shot in the leg, police said.

Triple shooting in Soundview, the Bronx; no arrests made

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (WABC) -- Three people were shot at the Sotomayor Houses in the Bronx.

Officials say the shooting happened in the Soundview section on Saturday night.

A 32-year-old was shot in the torso and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

Police say a 35-year-old and a 36-year-old were both shot in the leg and taken to Jacobi Hospital.

No arrests have been made. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

