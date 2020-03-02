Bronx man in custody in fatal stabbing of girlfriend, injuring father, brother

By Eyewitness News
UNIONPORT, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is in custody and accused of stabbing his brother, father and fatally stabbing his girlfriend in the Bronx.

Police say officers discovered the 29-year-old with several stab wounds Sunday inside a building on Ellis Avenue in the Unionport section.

Investigators say the 29-year-old suspect first stabbed his brother and father in an apartment on Gleason Avenue. They're expected to recover.

He then went to his girlfriend's home and stabbed her to death, they say.

Charges are pending against him.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

