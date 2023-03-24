Man accused of stabbing, killing 27-year-old neighbor in Bronx amid ongoing dispute

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Charges are pending against a man accused of fatally stabbing his neighbor in the Bronx.

The fight broke out on Elsmere Place in the East Tremont section of the Bronx on Friday morning.

Police say officers found a 27-year-old man unconscious outside a second-floor apartment just before 2 a.m.

He was suffering from stab wounds to the back.

The victim's 25-year-old neighbor was arrested and officials said the homicide is the result of an ongoing dispute.

Police say they recovered a knife at the scene.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

