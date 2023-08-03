Two honor roll students in the Bronx are demanding action after they say they were victims of the NYPD's stop and frisk policy in NYC. Kemberly Richardson has the story.

Bronx honor roll students say they were stopped and frisked by NYPD

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two students in the Bronx are demanding action after they say they were victims of the NYPD's controversial stop and frisk policy.

Officials held a press conference on Thursday to denounce the police department's practice.

They say it's a sign that under Mayor Eric Adams, illegal searches of minorities have increased and they are reaching out to President Joe Biden for help.

Naheeme Sophas, 17, said he was followed home by NYPD officers before he was stopped, questioned and frisked Tuesday evening.

"I felt bullied and I felt targeted," Sophas said. "He exited out of his car with his hand on his pistol, as he approached me I thought I would have died."

The teen is an honor-roll student and a student athlete. He was with friends who videotaped the exchange.

Critics maintain this is another example of the NYPD's controversial practice of stop and search. A federal judge ruled years ago that it violated the rights of minorities and called for sweeping change.

However, a recent report found officers were once again illegally searching a disproportionate number of Blacks and Latinos.

Another honor-roll student, Luis Uterte, says it happened to him in June.

"Suddenly I was tackled to the floor, held there, my bookbag taken off my shoulder forcibly," Uterte said.

Critics are demanding an independent review.

"If the police department can't be kept under control by the mayor, then we need the federal government to come in with a pattern and practice investigation of the police department to stop it," said civil rights attorney Sanford Rubenstein.

At this point there are no legal motions on the table, but supporters say that is always an option, depending on what response they get and when

