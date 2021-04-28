Subway stabbing suspect sought by NYPD after attack in the Bronx

Bronx subway stabing suspect sought

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing inside a Bronx subway station.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday on the platform at East 170th Street and Jerome Avenue.

Police say a man was stabbed and taken to Lincoln Hospital.



He's in stable condition.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

