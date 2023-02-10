2 injured, including 1 firefighter, in fire at supermarket in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Two people, including one firefighter, were injured in a fire at a supermarket in the Bronx on Thursday.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. at the supermarket located at 1750 University Ave, according to the FDNY.

Over 100 firefighters worked to put out the five-alarm blaze.

One civilian and one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The civilian was taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital. The firefighter is being evaluated.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

