17-year-old arrested after stabbing of teen in the Bronx

PELHAM PARKWAY, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested following the stabbing of a 14-year-old in the Bronx on Saturday.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times in the neck around 6 p.m. at White Plains Road and Pelham Parkway.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Authorities say a 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the attack and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing or if the victim knew his attacker.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.