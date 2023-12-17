Teen critical after being stabbed in the neck in the Bronx

PELHAM PARKWAY, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck on a busy Bronx street corner.
Police say two attackers stabbed the boy multiple times just after 6 p.m. Saturday at White Plains Road and Pelham Parkway.
The boy was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition.
