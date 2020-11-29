Woman found dead inside her Bronx apartment; son a person of interest

By
BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- The body of a woman was found inside her apartment in the Bronx, and authorities are searching for her son to question in connection with her death.

Crime scene investigators were back at the apartment in the Belmont section on Saturday and were bringing out evidence after the beloved 59-year-old was killed this weekend.

Eyewitness News has learned she tried to get help for her son but was told to come back on Monday. Now, police are calling her son a person of interest.

ALSO READ | Murder investigation after 1 man killed, another shot at Long Island park
EMBED More News Videos

A murder investigation is underway after two men were discovered shot in a park on Long Island Saturday. One of them later died at the hospital.



On Saturday night, first responders were called for a wellness check on the woman. After they broke down her door, they found her body at the base of the stairs. Authorities confirm there was a bag over her head, two USB cables around her neck, and bloodstains on the walls and floor. There were clear signs of a deadly struggle.

"She was a sweet lady. Very helpful - everybody loves her," said one neighbor.

Officials report the victim lived with her 29-year-old son and that there was a history of domestic violence in the home. Detectives are now searching for the son.

Minerva Molica lives next door and says the son has a history of mental illness, including a frightening episode just before the mother was killed.

Molica says that he told his niece that he was the devil - his niece then told his mother.
"(His) mother told the psych ward - told to bring him in on Monday," Molica said.

Police continue to search for the 29-year-old.

ALSO READ | 88-year-old woman suffers broken shoulder, robbed of $115 in Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for a man who snatched a purse from an 88-year-old woman in Manhattan.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
belmontnew york citybronxmurdershootingdeath investigationbody founddead body
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team
NYC to reopen schools, even as COVID spread intensifies
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain & strong winds
President-elect Biden twists ankle while playing with dog
Murder investigation after 1 man killed, another shot in LI park
Bodega owners raise $35k to help rebuild shop destroyed by fire
United has started shipping COVID-19 vaccine: Source
Show More
Catch a lunar eclipse during the full beaver moon this weekend
Houston doctor hugs COVID-19 patient in ICU on Thanksgiving
In Japan, more people died by suicide in Oct. than from COVID in 2020
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden's win over Trump
More TOP STORIES News