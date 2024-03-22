Bronx Walk of Fame introduces 'People's Choice Award in Healthcare'

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- It's your chance to nominate a healthcare worker for the Bronx Walk of Fame!

This year, the Bronx Walk of Fame is introducing "The People's Choice Award in Healthcare," giving the public the opportunity to nominate an outstanding Bronx-born healthcare worker who has demonstrated exceptional dedication and contributed greatly to the well-being of the community.

It'll be just the second time in Bronx Week history that the public will help select an inductee.

The goal is for Bronx natives to get the opportunity to select their favorite healthcare professional that works in a Bronx-based healthcare institution.

The inductee will be an honoree at the illustrious Bronx Ball, and their Walk of Fame sign will be up for one year.

If you're interested in nominating someone, you can fill out a form online, which also lists the criteria.

