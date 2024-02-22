Unlicensed Bronx woman sentenced to prison after administering deadly silicone butt injection

THE BRONX (WABC) -- An unlicensed woman who gave a deadly silicone butt injection to another woman in the Bronx in 2017 will spend four to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree manslaughter.

Whalesca Castillo was sentenced after authorities say she administered silicone into the buttocks of 43-year-old Lesbia Ayala at an apartment on Seward Avenue in the Bronx on June 17, 2017.

In 2018, Ayala died following the cosmetic augmentation by Castillo, who is not a medical professional nor licensed to administer the injection.

Vanessa Ayala, sister of the victim, expressed her frustration in court Thursday about the sentencing of the woman, which came as part of a plea deal.

"Four years is not enough," she said. "This is not the first time she did what she did. This was her third time. The last time resulted in my sister's death. There's no way that four years is justice."

Castillo happens to be a repeat offender, performing the procedures for $1,500 - a fraction of what certified providers charge.

In 2011, she pled guilty to federal charges and was fined $100,000. She was later released on probation after serving a year.

In 2014, Castillo was ordered back to prison, and served another nine months for the same offense.

She was also rearrested in 2019 and charged with manslaughter, and the assault of another woman who was left disfigured.

In court, Castillo told the court, "I'm very ashamed about what happened, I am so sorry."

In the end, the sentence is less that what prosecutors were asking for, but the judge told Castillo to use the time to think about what she's really sorry about, stating that Castillo chose money over caring for her family.

