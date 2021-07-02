Woman's screams may have saved her life after she was tackled, strangled inside Pelham Bay Park

PELHAM BAY PARK, the Bronx (WABC) -- A woman's screams may have saved her life after she was tackled and strangled by a man before a bicyclist heard her yelling and intervened.

Police say the 31-year-old woman was walking near City Island Road and Shore Road in Pelham Bay Park in the Bronx around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 when the attack happened.

According to police, the man ran up behind her, covered the woman's nose and mouth, and dragged her into a wooded area.

He then pinned the woman face-down, got on top of her, and began twisting her neck.

Somehow the woman was able to scream and another man who was passing by on a bicycle heard her and approached.

That's when the suspect ran off.

The victim was treated at the scene for scrapes and bruises to her arms, legs, and back.

Police released this sketch of the man they are looking for.


Police say the suspect is 5'05" with a thin build and a well-groomed appearance.

He was wearing white surgical gloves, a grey fitted t-shirt, cargo pants, and sneakers.

They're asking anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

