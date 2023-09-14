2 hurt in violent crash in the Bronx after driver goes wrong way on I-87 fleeing police

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A search is underway for a driver involved in a violent, wrong-way crash in the Bronx after leading police on a brief chase Wednesday.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on the Major Deegan Expressway and West 233rd Street.

The series of events began when Yonkers Police responded to a report of a burglary at Cross County Shopping Center.

When they found the male suspect, he fled in his vehicle, leading officers on a very brief chase.

Police say they called off the pursuit when the driver got onto I-87 going in the wrong direction towards the Bronx.

Yonkers Police notified the NYPD who canvassed the southbound side of the highway.

Officers soon discovered a two-vehicle crash involving the suspect's vehicle.

The car that the suspect hit had two people in it, who are expected to be ok.

The suspect fled from the crash and remains on the run.

No arrests have been made so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.