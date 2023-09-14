Police seek suspect in violent, wrong-way crash that injured 2 in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect involved in a violent, wrong-way crash in the Bronx that left two people injured.
Officials say the chaos began when Yonkers Police responded a report of a burglary at Cross Country Shopping Center Wednesday evening.
When officers spotted the suspect, he led them on a short chase in his Jeep Cherokee.
Police say they called off the pursuit when the driver got onto I-87 going in the wrong direction towards the Bronx. Yonkers Police notified the NYPD who canvassed the southbound side of the Major Deegan Expressway.
Authorities say the driver hit a Honda head on at around 8:30 p.m. The 30-year-old driver and 32-year-old passenger in the Honda are expected to survive.
The two were taken to a local hospital. The suspect fled from the crash and remains on the run, officials said.
No arrests have been made so far.
The investigation is ongoing.
