Bronx Zoo is bringing families some fun and festive surprises to get you in the holiday spirit.

Bronx Zoo kicks gets families in the holiday spirit with 'Holiday Lights'

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Holiday season is right around the corner and the Bronx Zoo is brewing up some fun festivities.

The zoo's annual "Holiday Lights" event is kicking off on Tuesday.

This initial kick-off will be for members only, but will open to the public beginning on Friday.

The annual event will display 64 new lanterns, representing 9 animal species from New York's ocean waters and wetlands.

Some other features of this unique, interactive experience include the return of the "Holiday Train" and the new "Enchanted Sea."

Families can also enjoy the holiday tree lightshow with synchronized music, a walk-through light tunnel with animal themed light shows, wildlife theater performances and illuminated performers.

The event will be topped off with some seasonal treats, ice carvings and classic holiday music among some other surprises.

"Holiday Lights" will run until January 7.

