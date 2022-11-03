Bronx Zoo transformed into holiday wonderland with seasonal lights experience

THE BRONX (WABC) -- The Bronx Zoo is already a magical place for lovers of nature and animals, but starting Nov. 18, the zoo is getting a holiday makeover.

The Holiday Lights at the zoo is a family-favorite tradition that will be open to the public until Jan. 8.

Guests can walk through the fully outdoor experience, on any of the six lantern trails, to marvel at over 350 wildlife-themed lanterns.

The lanterns represent nearly 100 species and pay homage to the colorful animals and nature that make up Earth's ecosystems.

"Holiday Lights returned to the Bronx Zoo in 2019 and each year we have grown the event significantly", Bronx Zoo Director Jim Breheny said. "Each year we add more animal lanterns and new experiences.

Not only is the light show a spectacle for the eyes, but guests ca also enjoy seasonal treats, train rides, and several themed nights.

The zoo says Nov. 29 will be a special sensory-inclusive night designed for people who thrive in a sensory-supportive environment.

Tickets for Holiday Lights can be bought in advance on the zoo's website and are date specific.

