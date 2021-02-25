Pelican that survived being shot finds forever home at Bronx Zoo

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10368133" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lucky Paws Pet Grooming launched when a criminal defense attorney turned to pet grooming business after his law practice was forced to shut down in March due to the coronavirus.

BRONX PARK, the Bronx (WABC) -- An American white pelican that survived being shot in both wings is now calling the Bronx Zoo home.Amos was found in Corpus Christi, Texas in 2016 with drooping wings and he couldn't fly.Veterinarians at the Texas State Aquarium determined that he had been shot in both wings, likely while in flight, and did surgery, but, Amos still can't fully extend his right wing.He will live out his days at the Bronx Zoo but won't be on public display, but may be seen by visitors as part of the zoo's in-person or virtual Animal Encounter sessions."This is an excellent example of accredited zoos and aquariums working together to save an animal that was negatively impacted by the deliberate action of people," WCS EVP and Bronx Zoo Director Jim Breheny said. "Amos was in bad shape, but thanks to excellent work of the animal care staff at the Texas State Aquarium and Bronx Zoo, this charismatic bird is thriving and will help us further our mission through his story."----------