Pets & Animals

Pelican that survived being shot finds forever home at Bronx Zoo

By Eyewitness News
BRONX PARK, the Bronx (WABC) -- An American white pelican that survived being shot in both wings is now calling the Bronx Zoo home.

Amos was found in Corpus Christi, Texas in 2016 with drooping wings and he couldn't fly.

Veterinarians at the Texas State Aquarium determined that he had been shot in both wings, likely while in flight, and did surgery, but, Amos still can't fully extend his right wing.

He will live out his days at the Bronx Zoo but won't be on public display, but may be seen by visitors as part of the zoo's in-person or virtual Animal Encounter sessions.

"This is an excellent example of accredited zoos and aquariums working together to save an animal that was negatively impacted by the deliberate action of people," WCS EVP and Bronx Zoo Director Jim Breheny said. "Amos was in bad shape, but thanks to excellent work of the animal care staff at the Texas State Aquarium and Bronx Zoo, this charismatic bird is thriving and will help us further our mission through his story."

ANIMAL NEWS: Lawyer's decision to start pet grooming business during pandemic pays off
EMBED More News Videos

Lucky Paws Pet Grooming launched when a criminal defense attorney turned to pet grooming business after his law practice was forced to shut down in March due to the coronavirus.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbronxnew york cityzooanimals in perilanimal rescuewild animalsbronx zooanimalanimal newsanimals
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: How NYPD plans to tackle recent rise in subway crimes
4 dogs need loving home after owners die of COVID-19
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works well in big 'real world' test
Cuomo responds after ex-aide says he kissed her, suggested strip poker
'It's devastating': Child struck, killed by own school bus in NYC
Lawyer's decision to start pet grooming business during pandemic pays off
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
Show More
Chess Master from NYC organizes tournaments for inmates
The Countdown: Biden faces cabinet roadblock, Cuomo denies allegations
COVID Vaccine Updates: 17% of US adults now vaccinated
Twins use YouTube to keep remote students engaged in biology
New photos of woman accused of hitting toddler on subway
More TOP STORIES News