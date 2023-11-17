  • Watch Now
14-year-old girl stabbed in neck in Brooklyn; police searching for suspect

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, November 17, 2023 10:20PM
14-year-old girl stabbed in the neck in Brooklyn
Police are looking for a 20-year-old man who fled from the scene in all black.

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 14-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was stabbed in the neck in Brooklyn on Friday.

The attack happened just before 3 p.m. on New Utrecht Avenue in Bensonhurst.

The girl was stabbed in the neck and taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

She is expected to survive.

Police are now looking for a man in his 20's who fled eastbound on 80th Street in all black, before officers arrived.

