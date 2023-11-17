Police are looking for a 20-year-old man who fled from the scene in all black.

14-year-old girl stabbed in neck in Brooklyn; police searching for suspect

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 14-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was stabbed in the neck in Brooklyn on Friday.

The attack happened just before 3 p.m. on New Utrecht Avenue in Bensonhurst.

The girl was stabbed in the neck and taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

She is expected to survive.

Police are now looking for a man in his 20's who fled eastbound on 80th Street in all black, before officers arrived.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.