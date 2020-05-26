Borough President declares May 25 'Brooklyn African Day'

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams celebrated Africa Day on Monday.At Borough Hall, Adams declared May 25 'Brooklyn African Day,' and launched a new African Heritage Advisory Committee to focus on the political concerns of the African immigrant community.In celebration of World Africa Day, also on Monday, actor Idris Elba is hosting a benefit concert to raise money for those impacted by coronavirus.The event is called 'Africa Day Benefit Concert at Home.'Elba was diagnosed with coronavirus last month and has since recovered.----------