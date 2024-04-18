Apartment in Midwood briefly evacuated after propane tank with wires found inside

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was taken into custody after reports of a fire at a building in Brooklyn.

The FDNY responded to 1420 Avenue L in Midwood just before 2 p.m.

Authorities say they found a propane tank with wires inside the building.

The FDNY then requested the NYPD, who responded to the scene and evacuated the building.

Police determined those items to be non-hazardous, but one man was taken into custody.

Residents who live in the building say they were shocked and confused.

"I would say I'm horrified," said tenant William Murillo. "Neighbors are angry, they're angry, just crazy."

When resident Michal Halbertal was told to evacuate her apartment, her first thought went to her 6-week-old son, Nathaniel.

"It's hardest because when you're a new mom and you have to take care of your child, and it's the only thing that you think about, is you don't care if you ate or nothing else it's just about him," she said.

Murillo says he encountered the man who lived in the apartment before, and while he never expected this incident, he felt uneasy.

"He was kind of off," he said. "I thought he was mentally ill, he always came off as passive-aggressive."

Charges for the man are still pending. No drugs or other apparent criminal activity was found in the apartment.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Officials say there is currently no danger to the public but the investigation is ongoing.

Anthony Carlo has the story in Washington Heights on the robberies.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.