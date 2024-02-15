Brooklyn's Atlantic Terminal Mall is banning teens who enter without an adult

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A new rule at the Atlantic Terminal Mall in Downtown Brooklyn will require anyone under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult.

According to Madison International Realty, the mall's management company, a chaperone policy has actually been in place for several years now to "foster a safe environment for individuals, families, and retailers."

The rule happens to also align with the policy of the Target, also located in the mall, which has a sign outside the story that reads: "All guests under the age must be accompanied by an adult Monday through Friday."

Some say the rule is not entirely surprising.

"There's a lot of fighting with no guidance or any adult guidance or anything like that so a lot has changed since I was coming up," said Tara Thomas.

"They just be like destroying the store and stuff," said another shopper.

Atlantic Terminal isn't the only mall with a policy like this.

The Garden State Plaza in New Jersey has a parental guidance rule due to what it says is an increase in disruptive behavior, but it's only enforced on Friday and Saturday after 5 p.m.

"It's not fair," said Kayla, who falls under the required age limit of the new policy. "What if I want to just go and shop, not do nothing wrong and I can't go in because I'm not 18."

In a statement, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso told Eyewitness News he was surprised to hear about the policy, saying "kids need safe, welcoming spaces to just be kids."

He also added that the focus should be on "creating more spaces that are inclusive for people of all ages."

