New high school in Queens will prepare students for careers in health care

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A new high school will focus on setting up New York City students for careers in health care.

The major announcement was made by Schools Chancellor David Banks Thursday during a press conference in Long Island City.

The department, along with a multi-million dollar donation from Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg will create the Northwell School of Health Sciences in Woodside, Queens.

The school will have up to 900 students learning about the medical profession.

Life-like interactive mannequins and simulation technology will capture the "sights, sounds, and smells" of working in health care.

It will focus on four health care fields -- diagnostic medicine, physical therapy, mental health, and nursing.

"We are very grateful for this opportunity to work with Bloomberg and our partners in the New York City Department of Education," said Michael Dowling, President, and CEO of Northwell. "What we plan to build together in Queens is bigger than just one school - it's a visionary collaboration to improve public health and promote health equity in this city and beyond. This is a new model for education that will create a better future for thousands of students and make a lasting impact on the future of health care for countless more. As the largest health care provider and private employer in New York, Northwell remains committed to attracting and preparing more students for careers in healthcare that we need now and for our future."

The plan is to prepare students to enter the workforce or earn at least seven college credits before graduation.

It aligns with Schools Chancellor David Banks' goal of increasing career education to prepare students to enter the professional sector.

"The Northwell School of Health Sciences will integrate career knowledge and job training with a high-quality high school experience, preparing our students for well-paying jobs in the behavioral health, physical therapy, nursing, and diagnostic medicine," Banks said. "It's not enough to go to school for school's sake."

Former Mayor Bloomberg, whose Bloomberg Philanthropies is giving the school $24.9 million over five years, similarly made vocational and technical education a top priority of his administration's education agenda.

The investment is earmarked for major start-up costs, such as teacher recruitment, curriculum development, internship stipends, and classroom and lab materials and renovations.

The school is planned to open for the 2025-2026 school year.

