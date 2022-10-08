Man killed when he's shot in head at Brooklyn block party, police searching for suspect

A man was killed when he was shot in the head during a block party in Brooklyn Friday night.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was killed when he was shot in the head during a block party in Brooklyn Friday night.

It happened at the Panamanian Pre-Independence Day Parade and Festival near the intersection of Albemarle Road and Bedford Avenue in the Flatbush section just after 10:30 p.m.

The 40-year-old victim was shot in the back of the head.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, police have not announced any arrests.

