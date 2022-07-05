13 shot, 3 fatally, in NYC overnight, including 2 killed in Brooklyn bodega

One of those incidents was in Brooklyn, where two men are dead after gunfire rang out inside a bodega.
It happened just after 11:30 p.m. inside Spring Creek Food Mart on Loring Avenue in East New York.
Three men were shot, and a 21-year-old wounded in the head was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 23-year-old was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.
An 18-year-old who was shot in the torso is expected to survive.
One man was taken into custody at the scene.
Police say at least 13 people were shot in total overnight, including 62-year-old John Edwards, who was shot in the chest on Prospect Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital, while a 23-year-old man shot in the leg is in stable condition.
A third victim in that shooting, a 26-year-old man wounded in the right arm, arrived via private means to St. Barnabas and is listed in stable condition.
There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.
