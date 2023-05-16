Decomposing bodies of man, woman found in Brooklyn apartment

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The decomposing bodies of a 76-year-old woman and 39-year-old man were found after police received a 911 call about a foul odor.

Authorities were called to the scene at 206 Quentin Road just before 5 p.m. Monday.

The bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The woman was in the living room, discovered between a couch and a bed. She had what appear to be cuts on her leg.

The man was found lying face up on his bed.

The man and woman were related but their identities have not yet been released.

