Autopsy: NYC boy who died after alleged punch passed from natural causes

The autopsy revealed Romy Vilsaint's cause of death to be peptic ulcer disease and a helicobacter pylori infection.
HIs family filed court papers in May claiming he died from being punched in the head, was repeatedly bullied, and was neglected by the school.
Vilsaint was a student at P.S. 361 in Flatbush who was assaulted after leaving school on Friday, May 7.
He told medics and family members he had been punched in the head during dismissal.
The family said a classmate was paid $1 to punch Vilsaint, who later died at Kings County Hospital.
"This is a horrible tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time," NYC Schools Press Secretary Nathaniel Styer said after the incident. "The safety of our young people is our absolute priority, and this incident will be thoroughly investigated, and we are providing supports to both the family and school community."
