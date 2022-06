Serial burglar targets businesses after hours in Brooklyn

EMBED >More News Videos Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani spoke out on Monday after he was slapped on the back while grocery shopping over the weekend. CeFaan Kim has the update.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man in connection with seven burglaries in Brooklyn.Investigators say the incidents happened between May 19 and June 9 in the neighborhoods of Bath Beach, Homecrest, Gravesend, and Bensonhurst.All the break-ins happened during the overnight hours, while the businesses were closed.The suspect got away with a total of more than $1,700 in lottery tickets, $800 in cigarettes and more than $6,000 in cash.Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.