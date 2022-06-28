Serial burglar targets businesses after hours in Brooklyn

Investigators say the incidents happened between May 19 and June 9 in the neighborhoods of Bath Beach, Homecrest, Gravesend, and Bensonhurst.
All the break-ins happened during the overnight hours, while the businesses were closed.
The suspect got away with a total of more than $1,700 in lottery tickets, $800 in cigarettes and more than $6,000 in cash.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
ALSO READ | Video shows Rudy Giuliani slapped on back inside Staten Island supermarket
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube