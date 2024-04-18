Brooklyn Charter School's after-hours program provides spark for students while helping parents

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A first-of-its-kind after-hours program at one school in Brooklyn is providing students with new opportunities while also helping out the modern working parent.

Brooklyn Charter School has been offering after-school programming for kids post-pandemic after Principal Jeanie Hunt saw a sharp decline in the school's enrollment. The cost of living also sparked the idea.

"We're pretty full every day and they're excited to be here every day," Hunt said. "Like it's a day they haven't experienced before."

The after-school programming at Brooklyn Charter School offers all kinds of activities from learning to play the drums to exercising.

"We are known to be the school that everybody calls home," said Brooklyn Charter School after-school program director Robert Francois. "So, it's that literal home away from home for our scholars and also for us - especially those of us who are here from 7 to 7."

But it isn't just the educators who are enjoying the benefits of the after-school recreation, the parents also feel the relief knowing their kids are in a safe space.

"It's amazing because it helps me and my husband work extra hours especially with the cost of living in New York City," said parent Arianny Espaillat.

Fewer than half of New York City public schools offer city-funded services after school, which makes Brooklyn Charter School stand out even more.

The program has been such a success, 80 out of more than 200 students now regularly stay late.

