Man tries to lure 12-year-old girl with Nintendo Switch in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The search is on for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old girl into his car by offering her a gaming console at a school in Brooklyn.

Police have released a photo of the man they want to question.

Investigators say he approached the girl near I.S. 62 in the Kensington section, around 2 p.m. on October 5th.

They say he offered the girl a Nintendo Switch.

When she ran away, police say, the man followed her to a building on East 8th Street and rang the bell several times but couldn't get inside.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | Eyewitness News gets exclusive ride-along with NYPD commissioner amid fear over subway crime

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.