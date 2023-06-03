4-year-old girl falls from 2nd floor window in Brooklyn

A four-year-old was rushed to the hospital after falling out of a window in Brooklyn on Saturday.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A four-year-old girl fell out of the second-floor window of a Brooklyn apartment building on Saturday.

Police say the incident took place a little after 8:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where she is in stable condition.

According to police, the child suffered a broken femur and hip.

No criminality is suspected at this point.

The investigation is ongoing.

