Three-year-old shot while coming out of daycare in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A three-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder while coming out of daycare in Brooklyn, police say.

The shooting happened on 127 Riverdale Avenue in Brownsville just after 6 p.m. on Friday.



The girl was taken to Maimonides Medical Center. Her condition is currently unknown. Her father was not shot.

Police say she was an innocent bystander.



No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident took place just minutes before a 19-year-old was stabbed multiple times during a dispute with another woman in Brooklyn.

