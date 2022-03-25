19-year-old stabbed multiple times after dispute with another woman in Brooklyn

The incident happened just after 6:15 p.m. on East 17th Street.
Police says a 19-year-old woman was stabbed in the stomach, back of the head and arm after a dispute with another woman.
The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center. Her condition is not yet known.
Authorities say the suspect fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
The incident took place just minutes after another violent incident in Brooklyn left a 3-year-old girl shot in the shoulder while coming out of a daycare with her father.
Police say they appeared to be innocent bystanders.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
