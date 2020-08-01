VIDEO: Robber cuts open Brooklyn church collection box

By Jeremy Murn
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A thief was captured on surveillance video robbing a church in Brooklyn by cutting open a collection box and stealing the donations inside.

A Franciscan Nun, who was sanitizing the church pews as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic, discovered the crime around 4 p.m. Friday inside St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church in Park Slope.

Surveillance video shows the suspect cutting open a wooden collection box and removing an unknown amount of money.

The church said Camera footage shows that he was in the church for some time, appearing to be praying.

He waited until he was alone to commit the robbery.

"I am saddened by what happened inside our beautiful church yesterday, but I am grateful to God that no one was injured. I understand in these unprecedented times, many people have lost their jobs and need assistance, but this not how you turn to the church for help. My message to those in need is to ring our doorbell, don't vandalize and steal, and let us help you," said Father Willy Kingsley Ndi, Administrator of St. Thomas Aquinas Church.

The NYPD is investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NYPD's 78th Precinct at (718) 636-6411 or NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477.

