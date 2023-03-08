Construction project disturbs Brooklyn community; residents, businesses want accountability

Work being done at the Metropolitan Avenue Lorimer Street station in Williamsburg, Brooklyn has impacted some businesses and residents nearby.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A construction project in Brooklyn is designed to help commuters, but it has become a nightmare for some residents and businesses near it.

Residents and business owners say the project is producing much more noise and traffic than typical construction.

The owner of Zona Rosa, a Mexican restaurant, gave Eyewitness News a tour of the damage he says the construction caused.

"A lot of the windows are cracked because of the vibration of the machines," the owner said.

Inside Zona Rosa, the owner says the building has been sinking since they started construction and noticed several cracks in the floor.

The once lively restaurant on Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg is considering closing after 11 years in business.

"Because of the fencing they created a little hole to get into the restaurant that at night, it's very unsafe," the owner said. "We've had several break-in attempts so nobody wants to come in here because the place is always a mess."

The owner says business is down 70% and staff has been chopped in half. He blames the construction at the Metropolitan Avenue and Lorimer Street station.

The goal of the project is to make the station ADA compliant, including adding new elevators.

Lisa Summa has lived here her whole life. Now she's worried about her health as she takes the subway.

"There are signs posted that there is hazardous dust and lead there, we don't know what's floating up and into our atmosphere," Summa said.

While the community supports making the station more accessible for them, this is about accountability, they say.

"I think what we would like to see some mitigations for the duration of the project, whether that's air quality studies," Summa said.

A statement from an MTA spokesperson said the following:

"We have ensured a safe worksite to address any potential quality of life concerns at this location and will continue to do so as work is completed to make the Lorimer Station fully accessible."

The MTA says air quality monitoring has been conducted throughout the construction process as required, vibration monitoring was installed in potentially affected buildings, and they have been in contact with the surrounding community from before the start of the project to ensure communication.

