Brooklyn DA to drop charges in 106-pound marijuana seizure case

Earlier this month, the NYPD posted the news of seizing the FedEx shipment on Facebook and Twitter, congratulating their officers of the 75th Precinct for their "relentless effort" to keep "106 pounds of marijuana off city streets."
Officers Greenidge and Ganshaw from the @NYPD75Pct used precision policing and relentless follow-up, along with a great working relationship with @FedEx and other local law enforcement officials, to confiscate 106 pounds of marijuana that was destined for our city streets. pic.twitter.com/OnRyLsH90D— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 5, 2019
But Ronen Levy, the owner of Green Angel CBD in Brooklyn, cried foul.
Levy claimed the hemp was legally purchased in Vermont for his business.
Despite that, Levy was arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal posession of marijuana.
Organic hemp may look and smell just like marijuana, but it's different. Growers in Vermont said every box shipped contained clear documentation and test results showing "undetectable levels of THC."
