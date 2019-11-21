Brooklyn DA to drop charges in 106-pound marijuana seizure case

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Brooklyn district attorney is now planning to drop all charges against a man who accepted a shipment of 106 pounds of marijuana.

Earlier this month, the NYPD posted the news of seizing the FedEx shipment on Facebook and Twitter, congratulating their officers of the 75th Precinct for their "relentless effort" to keep "106 pounds of marijuana off city streets."



But Ronen Levy, the owner of Green Angel CBD in Brooklyn, cried foul.

Levy claimed the hemp was legally purchased in Vermont for his business.

Despite that, Levy was arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal posession of marijuana.

Organic hemp may look and smell just like marijuana, but it's different. Growers in Vermont said every box shipped contained clear documentation and test results showing "undetectable levels of THC."

