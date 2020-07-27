16-year-old killed, 2 other teens injured in shooting in Brooklyn

***BREAKING - Triple shooting on Vermont Street off Jamaica Avenue, in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn...NYPD: one person dead...second shot in the head and in critical condition, third person shot in the leg @ABC7NYNewsDesk @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/7Lr70mKzjW — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) July 27, 2020

A 17-year-old was shot in the head and killed Friday just hours after a man was shot in the face and died in the same Brooklyn neighborhood.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 16-year-old boy was killed and two other teenagers were injured, one of them critically, in a shooting in Brooklyn Sunday.Police officers discovered the teens shot just after 6:30 p.m. on Vermont Street in the Cypress Hills section.The 16-year-old was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.An 18-year-old boy was also shot in the head, he's in the hospital in critical condition.The third victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the leg and was also taken to the hospital.So far, no arrests have been made.Police are investigating.There was more fatal gunfire in Brooklyn Sunday night.Officers responding to a 911 call reporting a man shot discovered a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest and face on East 16th St. in Flatbush right around 7 p.m.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------