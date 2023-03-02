Veterinarians save escaped Maltese Yorkie stabbed in Brooklyn

The Maltese Morkie named "Benji" was in critical condition with a large stab wound when it was brought to the animal care center.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A dog is recovering after it escaped from its home, only to be stabbed on the streets of Brooklyn.

The Morkie (Maltese Yorkie) named "Benji" was in critical condition with a large stab wound when it was brought to The Veterinary Emergency & Referral Group (VERG).

Veterinarians stopped the bleeding and patched up the dog.

"Benji came to us in rough shape with a large stab wound," said Dr. Matthew Morgan, Chief of Surgery at VERG. "Fortunately, we were able to use Vetigel to stop the traumatic bleeding and ultimately save Benji's life."

Benji is now comfortably recovering from the traumatic event at home.

Who or why someone would stab the dog is still under investigation.

So far, no suspect has been identified.

