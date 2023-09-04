Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car in East New York

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Brooklyn on Monday.

It happened around 6 p.m. at Atlantic Avenue and Van Siclen Avenue in East New York.

Officials say a pedestrian was struck.

They were taken to Brookdale Hospital in cardiac arrest. The victim is in critical condition.

An NYPD investigation is underway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

